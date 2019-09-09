Italy to be player in 'EU renewal' - Conte

Rome, September 9 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday told the Lower House that Italy under his new government will be the lead player of a phase of renewal of the European Union. "On a European level, our action as a government will start together with the establishment of the new Commission, to which our country has contributed in a primary way," Conte said. "Italy will be the protagonist of a phase of renewal of the Union that aims to build a more supportive, inclusive Europe that is closer to citizens, more aware of environmental sustainability and social and territorial cohesion", the premier told MPs. Conte also said it is "necessary to improve the Stability and Growth Pact and its implementation to simplify rules, avoid procyclical effects and support investments, starting with those connected to environmental and social sustainability". "A procyclical budget policy, in fact, risks nullifying the important efforts made on the domestic front to relaunch the country's potential growth, reducing effective growth", the premier said. EU institutions and internal cohesion need to be "strengthened", he went on to say. Conte added that "on various European issues, I have been working since my previous experience to affirm and claim those sensibilities, still largely present in our country, in favor of a qualitative leap regarding the EU's role". Conte said it was important to have an impact on ongoing processes, stressing that he is "firmly convinced that it is within the perimeter of the EU, and not outside, that the wellbeing of Italians needs to be south".