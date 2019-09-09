176,000 applications for 'quota 100' early retirement - INPS

Rome, September 9 - A reported 175,995 applications have been made as of September 6 for the so-called 'quota 100' early retirement scheme approved by the previous government, INPS social security and pensions agency said Monday. INPS said that 130,315 requests were filed by men and 45,680 by women. The majority of requests were made by workers in the private sector (65,120), followed by public employees (55,167). Meanwhile Pier Carlo Padoan, a former economy minister, slammed the measure as "harmful" saying it will need to be gradually eliminated and replaced with "measures that work better".