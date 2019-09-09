Conte promises tax cuts for workers in 'demanding' budget

(see related) Rome, September 9 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Lower House on Monday that his new government will bring in tax cuts that will benefit workers as well as averting a hike in value added tax that is set to kick in next year unless alternative budget coverage can be found. "Out priority objective is to reduce taxes on labour, the so-called tax wedge, to benefit workers and identify a fair pay level, the so-called minimum wage," he said. He said that there should be a "gradual reshaping of that tax rates to support medium and lower earners". He also stressed that the State should make life difficult for tax evaders, with prison terms for big tax dodgers. "Everyone should pay tax so everyone can pay less," he said. He admitted that the challenge of reducing the tax wedge while averting the VAT in the government's next budget will be "demanding".