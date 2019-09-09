Lunedì 09 Settembre 2019 | 14:06

Caserta
Three dead in road accident near Caserta

Rome
Italy to be player in 'EU renewal' - Conte

Rome
Salvini blasts new govt says 'real Italy' is protesting

Cariati (Cosenza)
Man stabbed during row at baptism in critical condition

Rome
176,000 applications for 'quota 100' early retirement - INPS

Rome
Conte promises tax cuts for workers in 'demanding' budget

Venice
Joker wins top award at Venice Film festival

Naples
Body found in car trunk in Naples amid fears of mafia war

Bologna
Man who confessed Elisa Pomarelli killing to be questioned

Rome
Conte pledges 'new season of reform' before confidence test

Rome
Conte promises sobriety, rigour from new govt

Bari vince 2-1
Rieti-Bari, biancorossi soffrono, rimontano e vincono su rigore al 92'

TarantoLa scoperta
Taranto, nascondeva sul balcone droga e 13mila euro falsi: arrestato 35enne

BariL'operazione della Gdf
Molfetta, vendevano vestiti griffati ma tarocchi: scoperta sartoria "del falso"

HomeIl batterio killer
Allarme Xylella, Coldiretti: 43 nuovi ulivi infetti tra Brindisi-Taranto

FoggiaL'arresto
Foggia, ruba cellulare e scappa, inseguito dalla vittima e dai poliziotti

MateraLa foto
Daniel Craig attera a Bari, ora direzione Matera per il set di James Bond

LecceI roghi
Ugento, Parco costiero devastato dalle fiamme: «Distruggono la nostra Amazzonia»

BatKarol Wojtyla
Hospice a Minervino il sindaco non ci sarà: stamane l'inaugurazione

PotenzaTensioni in maggioranza
La Lega attacca il governatore Bardi: fibrillazioni in Basilicata

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Acquaviva, avvistata nella notte Samara: è il primo caso nel Barese

Bari, annullata bocciatura di un liceale, Tar: «La famiglia non sapeva»

Maltempo a Bari, pochi minuti di pioggia incessante e Carbonara si allaga

Rome

Premier says new govt will avert VAT hike

(see related) Rome, September 9 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Lower House on Monday that his new government will bring in tax cuts that will benefit workers as well as averting a hike in value added tax that is set to kick in next year unless alternative budget coverage can be found. "Out priority objective is to reduce taxes on labour, the so-called tax wedge, to benefit workers and identify a fair pay level, the so-called minimum wage," he said. He said that there should be a "gradual reshaping of that tax rates to support medium and lower earners". He also stressed that the State should make life difficult for tax evaders, with prison terms for big tax dodgers. "Everyone should pay tax so everyone can pay less," he said. He admitted that the challenge of reducing the tax wedge while averting the VAT in the government's next budget will be "demanding".

