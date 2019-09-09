Man stabbed during row at baptism in critical condition

Cariati (Cosenza), September 9 - Carabinieri police in the southern town of Cariati near Cosenza have arrested a 34-year-old who is accused of stabbing a man during a party for a baptism, investigative sources said Monday. The suspect, who has a police record, is charged of attempted murder while two others are accused of being his accomplices, investigative sources said. The stabbing took place during the party after the men, who were reportedly drunk, started fighting, investigators said. During the fight, the suspect took out a 16-cm-long knife and repeatedly stabbed the victim. He then allegedly left the location with his two friends without concern for the victim's condition. The stabbed man was first taken to a local ER and then transported by helicopter to the hospital of Cosenza where he is in critical condition. Carabinieri police identified the suspect and his alleged accomplices thanks to video surveillance cameras in the area.