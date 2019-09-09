Joker wins top award at Venice Film festival

Three dead in road accident near Caserta
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Molfetta, vendevano vestiti griffati ma tarocchi: scoperta sartoria "del falso"
i più letti
Venice
09 Settembre 2019
Venice, September 9 - Todd Phillips' Joker has won the Golden Lion prize at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival. The dark comic book film, which focuses on the story of the origin of Batman's enemy, was awarded the prestigious prize at a ceremony on Saturday.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su