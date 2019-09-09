Body found in car trunk in Naples amid fears of mafia war

Naples, September 9 - A body found inside a car trunk of a car in the crime-ridden district of Scampia in Naples has sparked fears of a new Camorra mafia war to control criminal activities, in particular drug dealing, in the residential area of 'le Vele', investigators said Monday. The victim, identified as Domenico Gargiulo, 30, had survived a number of attempted killings, the same sources said. Police and DDA anti-mafia investigators are following the case. The body of the man, who was known to police as a drug dealer involved with a local criminal clan, was wrapped in a blanket and his face was covered by a towel, investigative sources said.