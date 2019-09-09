Man who confessed Elisa Pomarelli killing to be questioned

Bologna, September 9 - Massimo Sebastiani, a 45-year-old who is said to have confessed to murdering 28-year-old Elisa Pomarelli, will be questioned on Monday, investigative sources said. The autopsy on Pomarelli's body will also be carried out on Monday. On Sunday, police arrested Silvio Perazzi, the father of Sebastiani's ex-girlfriend, for helping him hide from police for two weeks in the area of Sariano after he allegedly killed the young woman. Sebastiani, a factory lathe operator, and Pomarelli, a secretary, were reported missing after they were last seen eating together at a trattoria on August 25. Investigators said Sebastiani regarded Pomarelli as his girlfriend and was obsessed with her while she refused to have a romantic relationship with him. Last week, police tracked down Sebastiani near Piacenza and the man took them to a wooded area in Sariano di Gropparella where they found the woman's body.