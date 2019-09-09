Conte promises sobriety, rigour from new govt

Rome, September 9 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Lower House on Monday that his new government must be distinguished by "sobriety and rigour so that our fellow citizens can look at the institutions with renewed faith. "All of my ministers and I take the solemn commitment before you to be careful with our words and to use more appropriate language, which is more respectful to people and diverse ideas," added the premier as he outlined his plans for the PD-M5S government ahead of the first of two confidence votes in parliament.