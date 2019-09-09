Man stops car to ask for help, then rapes driver - police

Ragusa, September 9 - A young woman was raped for hours by a man who stopped her car at night near Ragusa by pretending he needed help for his wife, investigative sources said Monday. A 26-year-old from Vittoria has been identified by the victim as her attacker and arrested 12 hours after the reported attack, police said. The young woman identified him through images and photos taken by video surveillance cameras in the area. She said her attacker threatened to kill her and her family if she reported the attack, investigative sources said.