Pope presides over huge Mass in Mauritius

Rome, September 9 - Pope Francis presided over a huge Mass attended by around 100,000 people in Port Louis on Monday after landing in Mauritius for the last part of his trip to Africa. The Argentine pontiff has also visited Mozambique, Madagascar during the trip. On Sunday he made an appeal in Madagascar for people to be paid salaries that enable them to have a dignified lifestyle and made a prayer for an end to the 'plague' of unemployment. He will returns by plane later on Monday to Antananarivo, Madagascar, to stay the night, before returning to Rome on Tuesday.