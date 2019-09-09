Lunedì 09 Settembre 2019 | 12:01

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Pope presides over huge Mass in Mauritius

Pope presides over huge Mass in Mauritius

 
Ragusa
Man stops car to ask for help, then rapes driver - police

Man stops car to ask for help, then rapes driver - police

 
Rome
F1: Leclerc hailed after ending Ferrari's Monza dry run

F1: Leclerc hailed after ending Ferrari's Monza dry run

 
Rome
Soccer: Mancini wants more from 'perfect' Italy

Soccer: Mancini wants more from 'perfect' Italy

 
Rome
New Conte govt faces first confidence test

New Conte govt faces first confidence test

 
Padua
Man arrested for trying to rape ex

Man arrested for trying to rape ex

 
Florence
Man arrested for attacking wife out of jealousy

Man arrested for attacking wife out of jealousy

 
Rome
Gentiloni talks to von der Leyen

Gentiloni talks to von der Leyen

 
Cosenza
Migrant kid kicked for approaching child

Migrant kid kicked for approaching child

 
Rome
Social media haters target farm minister for dress,education

Social media haters target farm minister for dress,education

 
Cosenza
Migrant kid kicked for approaching child

Migrant kid kicked for approaching child

 

Il Biancorosso

Bari vince 2-1
Rieti-Bari, biancorossi soffrono, rimontano e vincono su rigore al 92'

Rieti-Bari, biancorossi soffrono, rimontano e vincono su rigore al 92'

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeIn via Podogora
Foggia, incendiato market etnico: fiamme domate dalla polizia

Foggia, incendiato market etnico: fiamme domate dalla polizia

 
TarantoIl processo
Taranto, ambiente svenduto, lite legale: oggi si torna in aula

Taranto, ambiente svenduto, lite legale: oggi si torna in aula

 
LecceI roghi
Ugento, Parco costiero devastato dalle fiamme: «Distruggono la nostra Amazzonia»

Ugento, Parco costiero devastato dalle fiamme: «Distruggono la nostra Amazzonia»

 
BatKarol Wojtyla
Hospice a Minervino il sindaco non ci sarà: stamane l'inaugurazione

Hospice a Minervino il sindaco non ci sarà: stamane l'inaugurazione

 
BariLa vertenza infinita
Ex Om a Bari, l’ultima beffa. I lavoratori: «Siamo sfiniti»

Ex Om a Bari, l’ultima beffa. I lavoratori: «Siamo sfiniti»

 
BrindisiL'operazione dei cc
Francavilla Fontana, investe ciclista e lo porta in ospedale, poi si dilegua: preso

Francavilla Fontana, investe ciclista e lo porta in ospedale, poi si dilegua: preso

 
MateraVacanze lucane
Matera, boom di turismo nel 2019: ma manca strategia, Potenza piace sempre più

Matera, boom di turismo nel 2019: meravigliosi i Sassi ma manca strategia

 
PotenzaTensioni in maggioranza
La Lega attacca il governatore Bardi: fibrillazioni in Basilicata

La Lega attacca il governatore Bardi: fibrillazioni in Basilicata

 

i più letti

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Un pentito salentino svela: «Veleni interrati dalla mafia sepolti intorno a Casarano»

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Acquaviva, avvistata nella notte Samara: è il primo caso nel Barese

Acquaviva, avvistata nella notte Samara: è il primo caso nel Barese

Bari, annullata bocciatura di un liceale, Tar: «La famiglia non sapeva»

Bari, annullata bocciatura di un liceale, Tar: «La famiglia non sapeva»

Maltempo a Bari, pochi minuti di pioggia incessante e Carbonara si allaga

Maltempo a Bari, pochi minuti di pioggia incessante e Carbonara si allaga

Rome

Pope presides over huge Mass in Mauritius

Francis has also visited Mozambique, Madagascar during trip

Pope presides over huge Mass in Mauritius

Rome, September 9 - Pope Francis presided over a huge Mass attended by around 100,000 people in Port Louis on Monday after landing in Mauritius for the last part of his trip to Africa. The Argentine pontiff has also visited Mozambique, Madagascar during the trip. On Sunday he made an appeal in Madagascar for people to be paid salaries that enable them to have a dignified lifestyle and made a prayer for an end to the 'plague' of unemployment. He will returns by plane later on Monday to Antananarivo, Madagascar, to stay the night, before returning to Rome on Tuesday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati