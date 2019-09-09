F1: Leclerc hailed after ending Ferrari's Monza dry run

Rome, September 9 - Ferrari Sporting Director Laurent Mekies on Monday hailed Charles Leclerc after the 21-year-old won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, ending the Italian team's nine-year Monza dry run just a week after notching his first Formula One victory. "He is doing things that had not been seen for some time," Mekies told Radio anch'io sport. "He has been going faster and faster over the last two or three races. "We have the job of helping him to have the right environment to grow in. "He likes to race like he did yesterday, but when he takes off his helmet he is a tranquil, relaxed person". Mekies compared the young Monégasque driver to his team mate, four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, at the start of his career. The German finished 13th on Sunday following a stop/go penalty for a dangerous manoeuvre after spinning off the track. Mekies said Vettel was "unfortunate" in Monza.