Soccer: Mancini wants more from 'perfect' Italy

Rome, September 9 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini said that he wants his side to improve further after they maintained their perfect record in Euro 2020 qualifying with a hard-fought 2-1 win in Finland on Sunday. The Azzurri made it six wins from six games in Group J thanks to a Ciro Immobile header and a penalty converted by Jorginho. "It is normal to suffer a little, but we were dominant," Mancini said after his side moved six points clear of second-placed Finland in the group. "We scored goals, we had chances, I am happy - congratulations to my players. "We need to improve, but this is already positive".