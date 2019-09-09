New Conte govt faces first confidence test

Rome, September 9 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will present the programme of his new government in the Lower House on Monday ahead of the first of two confidence votes that the executive is set to face in parliament. Conte's second government based on the alliance between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). The two groups, traditionally fierce rivals, made a pact after League leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on Conte's first government last month. The premier is expected to focus on the next budget law and policies on migration, the environment, justice and outline how the government is seeking stronger ties and a bigger say at the EU level. Salvini's League and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party are set to stage a protest against the new government on Monday. The Conte 2 government will face a confidence vote in the House later on Monday and in the Senate on Tuesday.