Man arrested for attacking wife out of jealousy

Man arrested for trying to rape ex
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Florence
06 Settembre 2019
Florence, September 6 - A 54-year-old man of Neapolitan origin was arrested in Florence Thursday night for attacking his wife in a fit of jealousy, police said Friday. The man followed the woman and when he saw her speaking into her phone after getting off a bus he grabbed it off her and attacked her verbally and physically, police said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su