Gentiloni talks to von der Leyen

Rome, September 6 - Italy's candidate for the European Commission Paolo Gentiloni on Friday had an hour's talks with European Commission President-designate Ursula von der Leyen. The talks took place in an atmosphere of "great friendship," sources in Brussels said. Von der Leyen showed Gentiloni around the offices of her transition team. The talks are aimed at helping the former German defence minister complete her team which she will unveil on Tuesday. Gentiloni is said to be in pole position for the post of Economic Affairs commissioner, replacing Pierre Moscovici of France. Failing that, Rome is hoping to place him at the trade portfolio, with a place as vice president too. Gentiloni has also been mentioned for the competition portfolio. The Financial Times said Friday that that is where Gentiloni will end up after von der Leyen shuffles her cards, as competition commissioner. Gentiloni, chairman of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), is a former premier and former foreign and farm minister. On Monday von der Leyen will see outgoing European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker. The day after, Tuesday, she will present her team of commissioners. Italy is a country of great weight in the European Union and can certainly expect to get a major portfolio on the new European Commission, but nothing has been decided yet as the picture has not been completed, diplomatic sources told ANSA Friday.