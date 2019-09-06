Man arrested for trying to rape ex

Padua, September 6 - A 53-year-old Padua man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of trying to rape a woman after she broke up with him. The two reportedly met on line a few moths ago and she came up from southern Italy to live with him but she broke off the relationship this week after getting fed up with his drinking and violence, police said. He then allegedly tried to rape her, an attempt foiled by police, called in when neighbours heard her screams.