Migrant kid kicked for approaching child
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Consiglio di Corato, tutti a casa dopo soltanto tre mesi: cade il sindaco
i più letti
Cosenza
06 Settembre 2019
Cosenza, September 6 - A man kicked a migrant child in the abdomen because he came close to his baby son in a pushchair in the centre of Cosenza in Calabria last Tuesday, sources said on Friday. The north African child was helped by passersby who called an ambulance and the police. The boy was taken to the ER of the city's hospital but fortunately he was not seriously injured.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su