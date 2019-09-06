Tax revenue up 0.5% in 1st 7 mts

Migrant kid kicked for approaching child
Rome
06 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 6 - Italian tax revenue was 0.5% up at 250.1 billion euros in the first seven months of the year compared to the same period last year, the economy ministry said Friday. It said the figure was crimped by February's 2.3% fall.
