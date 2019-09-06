Soccer: Italy stays perfect with 3-1 win in Armenia

Rome, September 6 - Italy made it five from five in its Euro 2020 qualifying campaign by beating Armenia 3-1 in Erevan. Two goals from Andrea Belotti helped the Azzurri recover from going one down. But the Azzurri struggled for much of the game and only took the lead in the 77th minute over a 10-man Armenia. "I'm not angry, there aren't any simple games any more," said coach Roberto Mancini. Italy now play Finland, second in group J, in Tampere on Sunday. The Azzurri have 15 points from games and Finland 12, five ahead of third-placed Bosnia-Herzegovina, six clear of Armenia and eight ahead of Greece. Pointless Liechtenstein is last.