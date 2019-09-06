Probe ends for 19 in TAP investigation

Soccer: Italy stays perfect with 3-1 win in Armenia
Rome
06 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 6 - The Lecce prosecutor's office said Friday that the investigation had ended for 19 people being probed, including the legal representatives of firms tasked with the works on the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and the directors of the project. The inquiry was in relation to environmental crimes that allegedly occurred during the building of the last section of a gas pipeline in Melendugno.
