Man in sea death plunge after taking pix

Oristano, September 6 - A man died falling into the sea from a cliff in Sardinia where he was taking phots on Friday. The accident happened at S'Archittu, in the municipality of Cuglieri near Oristano, on Sardinia's central western coast. The man's body has not yet been recovered from the sea. Strong winds and a rough sea are delaying the operations of fire fighters. The coast guard has also gone to the scene. An autopsy will be ordered, police said.