Soccer: Italy stays perfect with 3-1 win in Armenia

Rome, September 6 - Italy made it five from five in its Euro 2020 qualifying campaign by beating Armenia 3-1 in Erevan. Two goals from Andrea Belotti helped the Azzurri recover from going one down. But the Azzurri struggled for much of the game and only took the lead in the 77th minute over a 10-man Armenia. Italy now play Finland, second in group J, in Helsinki on Sunday.