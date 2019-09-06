Grillo's son under investigation for gang rape

Rome, September 6 - The 19-year-old son of Beppe Grillo, comedian and co-founder of the Five Star Movement (M5S), has been accused of committing gang rape with three of his friends. The young man, Ciro, was placed under investigation after a Scandinavian model - also under age 20 - reported to the police that she had been raped by the four during an evening that ended in the summer residence of the M5S co-founder on Sardinia's Costa Smeralda. During an interrogation on Thursday, the four men told public prosecutor Laura Bassani that the alleged victim had agreed to the act. Milan carabinieri had in recent days searched the men and are now in possession of a video which is a key piece of evidence.