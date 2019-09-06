Pope ends visit to Mozambique and flies to Madagascar

Rome, September 6 - Pope Francis on Friday morning was wrapping up a visit to Mozambique and was planning to fly to Madagascar in the afternoon. In the morning he visited the Zimpeto treatment center run by Sant'Egidio as part of the anti-AIDS 'Dream' project, followed by mass at the Zimpeto stadium. He planned to depart at 12:45 for Madagascar. The historic August 6 signing of a peace agreement for Mozambique between the government and the opposition - which activates one signed in 1992 in Rome - was a "milestone", the pope said.