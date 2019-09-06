Pope in Mozambique says no to graft as price of aid

Maputo, September 6 - Pope Francis said at a Mass in Mozambique Friday that corruption should not be tolerated as the price of aid. "Mozambique possesses a territory full of natural and cultural riches, but paradoxically with a huge quantity of population below the poverty line," he said. "And at times it seems as though those who come close with the presumed desire to help, have other interests. "And it is sad when that happens among brothers from the same land, who alow themselves to be corrupted. "It is very dangerous to accept that this should be the price we must pay for external aid". Pope Francis left Rome Wednesday for a seven-day African trip that will take him to Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius. The Pope arrived in Maputo on Wednesday evening. He will spend Thursday and Friday in Maputo. On Friday afternoon, he will fly to Antananarivo, Madagascar, where he will stay until Sunday evening. Monday morning, Pope Francis will travel to Port Louis, Mauritius, for the conclusion of his Apostolic Journey. He will return to Rome on Tuesday. It is the 31st trip of his pontificate.