Venerdì 06 Settembre 2019 | 13:33

Rome
Pope ends visit to Mozambique and flies to Madagascar

Maputo
Pope in Mozambique says no to graft as price of aid

Rome
Sales down in July but online up

Nuoro
Teens arrested for 'terrorising' children's home

Beijing
China asks Italy for fair conditions for firms

Sassari
Grillo's son probed for sexual violence

Rome
Mural of Conte, Di Maio, Zingaretti appears in Rome

Rome
Gentiloni talks to von der Leyen

Rome
Worsening economic signs says ISTAT

Rome
Haters target new farm minister

Moscow
Russian manager 'held in Naples for spying' - media

Il manager
Bari calcio, Scala: «Bene mercato, ora bisogna vincere torneo»

HomeL'operazione
Pesca illegale, setacciata costa da Bari a Manfredonia: denunce e multe per 13mila euro

BrindisiBullismo
San Vito dei Normanni, l'amica la insulta: bimba di 9 anni chiede aiuto ai cc

PotenzaLegambiente
Eco-reati in Basilicata: dietro non c'è la mafia, ma le aziende

TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, Usb denuncia: «Emissioni anomale da camino per elettrofiltri»

MateraL'operazione dei cc
Truffano un assicuratore di Matera, due denunciati

LecceA Melendugno
Tap: si allontana l’ombra della truffa, salgono a 19 gli indagati

FoggiaIl fenomeno
Mercato nero a Foggia: permessi a mille euro per gli extracomunitari

BatBlitz dei cc
Trani, segrega i figli in casa con 5 cani: arrestata mamma 46enne

Bari, scompare bimbo di 9 anni in centro: lo cercano in tutta la città

Andria, estetista dal cuore d’oro: tatua gratis le ciglia a donne malate di cancro

Avvistato a Bari Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città

Bari, «mazzette» dai privati: licenziato medico dalla Asl

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Maputo

Sad that brothers from same land fall victim to corruption

Maputo, September 6 - Pope Francis said at a Mass in Mozambique Friday that corruption should not be tolerated as the price of aid. "Mozambique possesses a territory full of natural and cultural riches, but paradoxically with a huge quantity of population below the poverty line," he said. "And at times it seems as though those who come close with the presumed desire to help, have other interests. "And it is sad when that happens among brothers from the same land, who alow themselves to be corrupted. "It is very dangerous to accept that this should be the price we must pay for external aid". Pope Francis left Rome Wednesday for a seven-day African trip that will take him to Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius. The Pope arrived in Maputo on Wednesday evening. He will spend Thursday and Friday in Maputo. On Friday afternoon, he will fly to Antananarivo, Madagascar, where he will stay until Sunday evening. Monday morning, Pope Francis will travel to Port Louis, Mauritius, for the conclusion of his Apostolic Journey. He will return to Rome on Tuesday. It is the 31st trip of his pontificate.

