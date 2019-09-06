Teens arrested for 'terrorising' children's home

Nuoro, September 6 - Four teenagers were arrested Friday for allegedly 'terrorising' a children's home near Nuoro in Sardinia, in which they were resident. The four have been charged with abduction, extortion, sexual violence, stalking, mistreatment, bodily harm and damaging other youngsters staying at the home. Two of them have been detained in prison while the other two have been sent to another home where they are being watched. Among the bullies' alleged victims is an autistic boy and a girl who was allegedly forced to submit to sexual acts.