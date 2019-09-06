China asks Italy for fair conditions for firms

Beijing, September 6 - China on Friday asked Italy for fair conditions for its firms after Rome on Thursday exercised its golden powers on the 5G services of Tim, Vodafone, Wind Tre, Fastweb and Linkem potentially affecting Chinese telecoms giants Huawei and ZTE. China "hopes that Italy opts for a strategy of mutual trust and mutual benefit by providing all fair conditions for Chinese businesses to deepen cooperation and bring more tangible benefits to the two countries," said foreign minister spokesperson Geng Shuang, commenting on the Italian government's decision. The move was the first major economic measure taken by the new 5-Star-Democratic Party (M5S-PD) government.