Mural of Conte, Di Maio, Zingaretti appears in Rome

Rome, September 6 - A mural showing the two leaders of the new government alliance with Premier Giuseppe Conte has appeared in Rome, the work of the same street artist who last year shot to fame by depicting anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio kissing then new partner Matteo Salvini of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party. Di Maio, who recently forged an alternative government alliance with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), is now pictured with PD leader Nicola Zingaretti. The two leaders are shown smiling while being hugged by Conte in a work entitled The Three Graces. Behind them are two hearts, one yellow for the M5S and one red for the PD. Also depicted is former PD leader Matteo Renzi, shown as Cupid shooting his love arrow. The work has appeared in Piazza Capizuchi, in the centre of the Italian capital. The piece of street art, like last year's Di Maio-Salvini kiss, is the work of a street artist who goes by the name of TVboy. On Facebook, TVboy asked "can summer loves last?".