Worsening economic signs says ISTAT

Rome, September 6 - There are signs that the Italian economy is worsening, ISTAT said Friday. The economy is continuing to be weak, the statistics agency said. ISTAT's key economic indicators has dropped. "The recent worsening and high instability of the short-term picture have been reflected in the progress of the anticipatory indicator which has marked a broad fall suggesting the continuation of the phase of weakness of levels of economic activity," it said. This stagnation was impacting the labour market and growth, ISTAT said. "The weakness of productive rhythms has been reflected also on the labour market, determining the interruption of growth in labour units and hours worked which had marked the previous months. "The Italian economy remains characterised by the continuation of a phase of stagnation". Italy is slowly emerging from a triple-dip recession.