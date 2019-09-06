Grillo's son probed for sexual violence

Sassari, September 6 - The 19-year-old son of anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo has been placed under investigation for sexual violence, together with three friends, dailies La Stampa and Il Secolo XIX reported Friday. Prosecutors in the Sardinian coastal town of Tempo Pausania have opened a probe following a complaint filed by a Scandinavian model who has accused the four men of sexually abusing her at the end of a soirée in the summer villa of the M5S founder and stand-up comic on the chic Costa Smeralda, the dailies said. The group of men reportedly defended themselves by saying the sex was consensual. Ciro Grillo is one of several children of the comedian-turned politician, who founded the M5S alone with late tech guru Gianroberto Casaleggio in 2009. The M5S is the largest party in parliament and has just created a government alliance with the centre-left democratic Party (PD), replacing one with the anti-migrant Euroskpetic League whose leader, Matteo salvini, pulled the plug earlier this month hoping to beenfit from a snap election.