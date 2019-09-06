Gentiloni talks to von der Leyen

Rome, September 6 - Italy's candidate for the European Commission Paolo Gentiloni on Friday had an hour's talks with European Commission President-designate Ursula von der Leyen. The talks are aimed at helping the former German defence minister complete her team which she will unveil on Tuesday. Gentiloni is said to be in pole position for the post of Economic Affairs commissioner, replacing Pierre Moscovici of France. Failing that, Rome is hoping to place him at the trade portfolio, with a place as vice president too. Gentiloni has also been mentioned for the competition portfolio. Gentiloni, chairman of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), is a former premier and former foreign and farm minister.