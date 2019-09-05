Cabinet challenges Friuli for discriminating migrants

Rome, September 5 - The cabinet, at the proposal of Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia, on Thursday challenged a Friuli law that allegedly discriminates against migrants. "Some measures on the immigration issue appear discriminatory", it said. And many measures, it said, "appear to exceed the region's competence". Friuli Governor Massimiliano Fedriga, of the anti-migrant League party, said "All the norms challenged by the government have been passed by my region, I'm happy to bother these traitors". He said he would appeal to the Constitutional Court.