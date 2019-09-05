Tennis: Berrettini makes history, into US semis

New York, September 5 - Matteo Berrettini made history Wednesday night by becoming only the second Italian to reach the semi-finals of the US Open. The 23-year-old Roman beat France's Gael Monfils by 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7-5) in 3 hours and 56 minutes of a gruelling quarter-final. Corrado Barazzuti got to the semis in New York 42 years ago. Semifinal opponent Rafa Nadal, favourite to win in New York and get to within one of Roger Federer's record 20 slams, said "it's not going to be easy with Berrettini". Speaking after a quarterfinal win over Argentine Diego Schwartzman. Nadal said "he's hitting the ball hard, bravo, he's confident, it's going to be a great challenge".