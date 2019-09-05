Giovedì 05 Settembre 2019 | 18:06

Foggia
Carabiniere kills self in barracks

New York
Tennis: Berrettini makes history, into US semis

Rome
Cabinet challenges Friuli for discriminating migrants

Moscow
Russian manager 'held in Naples for spying' - media

Milan
Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

Moscow
Russian manager 'held in Naples for spying' - media

Venice
Legalise coke says Saviano at Venice film fest

Venice
Legalise coke says Saviano at Venice film fest

Milan
Govt cuts risk of clash with EU - Fitch

Rome
Italy top in EU for VAT evasion, 33 bn in 2017

Rome
Whirlpool to meet with unions 16/9 on Naples plan

Il manager
Bari calcio, Scala: «Bene mercato, ora bisogna vincere torneo»

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Bovino, carabiniere si toglie la vita in caserma con pistola d'ordinanza

BariLa sentenza
Cinghiali a Bari, giudice di pace: i danni spettano alla Regione

PotenzaLa richiesta
Potenza, l'appello del sindaco al ministro Speranza: «Tuteli i presidi sanitari»

BrindisiLa comunicazione
Brindisi, impresa rinuncia a scarico carbonei n porto per Arcelor

BatIl caso
Trani, sulla discarica un contenzioso da 25 milioni

MateraE' ai domiciliari
Matera, aveva hashish ed eroina: preso 27enne

TarantoDalla Polizia
Taranto, due etti di cocaina tra la biancheria: arrestato spacciatore

LecceGiornalismo
Il caso Regeni al Festival del Mediterraneo a Otranto: ospiti i genitori

New York

Only 2nd Italian after Barazzutti 42 yrs ago

New York, September 5 - Matteo Berrettini made history Wednesday night by becoming only the second Italian to reach the semi-finals of the US Open. The 23-year-old Roman beat France's Gael Monfils by 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7-5) in 3 hours and 56 minutes of a gruelling quarter-final. Corrado Barazzuti got to the semis in New York 42 years ago. Semifinal opponent Rafa Nadal, favourite to win in New York and get to within one of Roger Federer's record 20 slams, said "it's not going to be easy with Berrettini". Speaking after a quarterfinal win over Argentine Diego Schwartzman. Nadal said "he's hitting the ball hard, bravo, he's confident, it's going to be a great challenge".

