Carabiniere kills self in barracks

Foggia, September 5 - A Carabiniere killed himself in a barracks near Foggia on Thursday, local sources said. The vice brigadier shot himself once in the head with his service revolver, they said. The officer, who was single, did not leave a note. His comrades said they had not detected any sign of depression. The incident took place in the small town of Bovino. An autopsy has been ordered. The Carabinieri provincial commander, Colonel Marco Aquilio, went to the barracks.