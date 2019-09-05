Cabinet challenges Friuli for discriminating migrants

Carabiniere kills self in barracks
Rome
05 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 5 - The cabinet, at the proposal of Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia, on Thursday challenged a Friuli law that allegedly discriminates against migrants. "Some measures on the immigration issue appear discriminatory", it said. And many measures, it said, "appear to exceed the region's competence".
