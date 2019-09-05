Giovedì 05 Settembre 2019 | 18:07

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Foggia
Carabiniere kills self in barracks

Carabiniere kills self in barracks

 
New York
Tennis: Berrettini makes history, into US semis

Tennis: Berrettini makes history, into US semis

 
Rome
Cabinet challenges Friuli for discriminating migrants

Cabinet challenges Friuli for discriminating migrants

 
Moscow
Russian manager 'held in Naples for spying' - media

Russian manager 'held in Naples for spying' - media

 
Milan
Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

 
Moscow
Russian manager 'held in Naples for spying' - media

Russian manager 'held in Naples for spying' - media

 
Venice
Legalise coke says Saviano at Venice film fest

Legalise coke says Saviano at Venice film fest

 
Venice
Legalise coke says Saviano at Venice film fest

Legalise coke says Saviano at Venice film fest

 
Milan
Govt cuts risk of clash with EU - Fitch

Govt cuts risk of clash with EU - Fitch

 
Rome
Italy top in EU for VAT evasion, 33 bn in 2017

Italy top in EU for VAT evasion, 33 bn in 2017

 
Rome
Whirlpool to meet with unions 16/9 on Naples plan

Whirlpool to meet with unions 16/9 on Naples plan

 

Il Biancorosso

Il manager
Bari calcio, Scala: «Bene mercato, ora bisogna vincere torneo»

Bari calcio, Scala: «Bene mercato, ora bisogna vincere torneo»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Bovino, carabiniere si toglie la vita in caserma con pistola d'ordinanza

Bovino, carabiniere si toglie la vita in caserma con pistola d'ordinanza

 
BariLa sentenza
Cinghiali a Bari, giudice di pace: i danni spettano alla Regione

Cinghiali a Bari, giudice di pace: i danni spettano alla Regione

 
PotenzaLa richiesta
Potenza, l'appello del sindaco al ministro Speranza: «Tuteli i presidi sanitari»

Potenza, l'appello del sindaco al ministro Speranza: «Tuteli i presidi sanitari»

 
BrindisiLa comunicazione
Brindisi, impresa rinuncia a scarico carbonei n porto per Arcelor

Brindisi, impresa rinuncia a scarico carbone in porto per Arcelor

 
BatIl caso
Trani, sulla discarica un contenzioso da 25 milioni

Trani, sulla discarica un contenzioso da 25 milioni

 
MateraE' ai domiciliari
Matera, aveva hashish ed eroina: preso 27enne

Matera, aveva hashish ed eroina: preso 27enne

 
TarantoDalla Polizia
Taranto, due etti di cocaina tra la biancheria: arrestato spacciatore

Taranto, due etti di cocaina tra la biancheria: arrestato spacciatore

 
LecceGiornalismo
Il caso Regeni al Festival del Mediterraneo a Otranto: ospiti i genitori

Il caso Regeni al Festival del Mediterraneo a Otranto: ospiti i genitori

 

i più letti

Bari, scompare bimbo di 9 anni in centro: lo cercano in tutta la città

Bari, scompare bimbo di 9 anni in centro: trovato dopo due ore vicino alle Piscine

Avvistato a Bari Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città

Bari, ecco Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città VD

Chiatona, auto si schianta contro albero: 2 morti. A Ginosa operaio Anas travolto da camion

Chiatona, auto si schianta contro albero: 2 morti. A Ginosa operaio Anas travolto da camion

Bari, scontro tra 2 moto sul Lungomare: 3 feriti, due in codice rosso

Bari, scontro tra 2 moto sul Lungomare: 3 feriti, due in codice rosso

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Milan

Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

Prosecutors say it is admissible as evidence

Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

Milan, September 5 - The defence lawyers of Gianluca Savoini, a Leaguer probed for international corruption, on Thursday said an audio tape in which he is allegedly heard at a Moscow hotel asking for 65 million euros in Russian oil kickbacks is unusable. Prosecutors said the tape made at the Metropol hotel in October where Savoini and two other Italians met three Russians is admissible as evidence in support of property seizures made from Savoini earlier this year. The prosecutors said they had seized Savoini's property including computers as evidence in the case. Investigative sources said there were no phone or other contacts between Savoini and League leader Matteo Salvini. Two out of three Russians present at the meeting where Salvini's former spokesman allegedly asked for Russian funding have been identified, BuzzFeed said Tuesday. Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League member Gianluca Savoini met the Russians on October 18 along with two other Italians, a lawyer and a former banker, and allegedly discussed the funding, which was never eventually made, via oil kickbacks. The two Russians were named by BuzzFeed as Andrey Yuryevich Kharchenko and Ilya Andreevich Yakunin. A confirmation of their identities came from sources close to the investigation regarding Savoini. Yakunin's name had already emerged and the two Russians, BuzzFeed said, have links to "far-right demagogue" Aleksandr Dugin and to Vladimir Pligin, a politician close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prosecutors investigating suspicions that Savoini, a person close to Salvini's anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party, discussed taking funding via oil kickbacks from Russia believe that an October meeting at Moscow's Metropol hotel was not the first held in relation to the negotiation, sources said last month. Former Salvini spokesman Savoini is under investigation on suspicion of international corruption over the case. Italian newsweekly L'Espresso and US news site Buzzfeed reported that Savoini and two other Italians met three Russians in the Moscow hotel to discuss siphoning off an alleged 65 million euros from oil profits. Salvini has so far failed to report to parliament about the case, saying that he does not need to talk about "fantasies" and that he has not taken a rouble from the Russians. Prosecutors think that the operation that was allegedly talked about never came to fruition, sources said. The investigators have obtained a recording of the talks at the Metropol hotel from the L'Espresso journalist who wrote the expose'. The conversation may have been recorded on one of the mobile phones of one of the Italians present. Savoini, president of the Russia-Lombardy association, said Tuesday he was pressing ahead with appeals against seizures of property made in July. Savoini is under investigation for international corruption along with lawyer Gianluca Meranda and former banker Francesco Vannucci. Meranda and Vannucci said Tuesday they would not be appealing against the seizures of property, also saying the tape that was confiscated had no viable evidence on it.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati