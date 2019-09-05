Russian manager 'held in Naples for spying' - media

Moscow, September 5 - A top manager at ODK, a state-run Russian firm that produces engines, has been detained in Naples at the request of the United States which accuses him of "economic spying", Russian media are reporting. According to the daily Vedomosti, Aleksandr Korshunov, 57, is accused of having illegally appropriated documents from General Electric and information protected by intellectual property rights so as to use them for the Russian PD-14 programme to develop an engine for the MS-21 new civil aircraft.