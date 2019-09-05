Whirlpool to meet with unions 16/9 on Naples plan

Rome, September 5 - Whirlpool on Thursday contacted workers' unions to "share important updates on the Naples plant", the company announced in a statement on the meeting slated to be held in Rome on September 16. "Over a month after the last meeting at the Ministry of Economic Development, held on August 1, and lacking another round table discussion at the ministry," it continued, "the company holds that it is necessary to move forward in talks with unions in order to give a sustainable future to the 410 workers in Naples."