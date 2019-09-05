Govt cuts risk of clash with EU - Fitch

Milan, September 5 - The composition of the new Italian government "reduces the risk of a clash with the Europe an Union but still does not furnish full clarity on important choices of fiscal and economic policy," Fitch said Thursday. "Even though new elections have been averted for now, the political risk is still significant", said the US ratings agency. The formation of the new government, Fitch said, "averts the return to the polls for now but the history of antagonism" between the 5-Star Movement and the Democratic Party "and the possibility of a recurrence of political tensions" represents "a risk" for the duration of Premier Giuseppe Conte's second executive.