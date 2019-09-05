Italy top in EU for VAT evasion, 33 bn in 2017

Rome, September 5 - Italy was top in the European Union for VAT evasion with 33.6 bilion euros dodged in 2017, the European Commission said in its VAT report Thursday. It was fourth in the EU for the gap between predicted revenue and actual with 24%, behind Romania with 33.5%, Greece with 33.6% and Lithuania with 25.3%. But there was a slight improvement on 2016, the report said. VAT evasion was 2.8 percentage points down in 2017, dropping from 37 billion to 33.6 billion, the report said.