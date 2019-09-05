Giovedì 05 Settembre 2019 | 16:34

Brussels

Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

Honoured to contribute to new season says ex-PM

Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

Brussels, September 5 - Italy has tapped former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) premier Paolo Gentiloni as a candidate for the European Commission, in a communication last night, sources in Brussels said Thursday. The same sources said Gentiloni was the only name to have been indicated by Rome. European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen will meet Gentiloni in Brussels Friday, sources said. Premier Giuseppe Conte's first cabinet meeting ratified Gentiloni's candidacy Thursday. Conte told the cabinet he had given Gentiloni's name to von der Leyen Thursday. Gentiloni said: "I thank Premier Giuseppe Conte for the office conferred. It is a responsibility that honours me. I will try with all my might and with my work to contribute to a new positive season for Italy and Europe". He said "I love Italy and Europe and I'm proud of the post I have received. Now to work for a better season". Centre-left Democratic Party (Pd) leader Nicola Zingaretti said "I'm happy for Paolo Gentiloni who has been tapped as EU commissioner. Excellent choice for Italy which is back to being a protagonist in Europe". The PD is the junior partner in the Italian government, whose senior partner is the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) led by new Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

