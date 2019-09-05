Govt cuts risk of clash with EU - Fitch

Legalise coke says Saviano at Venice film fest
05 Settembre 2019
Milan, September 5 - The composition of the new Italian government "reduces the risk of a clash with the Europe an Union but still does not furnish full clarity on important choices of fiscal and economic policy," Fitch said Thursday. "Even though new elections have been averted for now, the political risk is still significant", said the US ratings agency.
