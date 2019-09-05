New Italy govt reflects European spirit - EC

Brussels, September 5 - European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Thursday that "the new Italian government reflects a European spirit". She recalled that according to the last Eurobarometer in August "the support and confidence in the EU are at the highest level ever. Perhaps it is not a direct consequence, but it is one of the consequences of what has been done in the last five years. With the great efforts by the EC to "support the economies of member States via the Jucnker Plan, to manage the migration crisis, and to accompany Brexit".