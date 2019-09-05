Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

Brussels, September 5 - Italy has tapped former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) premier Paolo Gentiloni as a candidate for the European Commission, in a communication last night, sources in Brussels said Thursday. The same sources said Gentiloni was the only name to have been indicated by Rome. European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen will meet Gentiloni in Brussels Friday, sources said. Premier Giuseppe Conte's first cabinet meeting ratified Gentiloni's candidacy Thursday. Conte told the cabinet he had given Gentiloni's name to von der Leyen Thursday. Gentiloni said: "I thank Premier Giuseppe Conte for the office conferred. It is a responsibility that honours me. I will try with all my might and with my work to contribute to a new positive season for Italy and Europe". Centre-left Democratic Party (Pd) leader Nicola Zingaretti said "I'm happy for Paolo Gentiloni who has been tapped as EU commissioner. Excellent choice for Italy which is back to being a protagonist in Europe". The PD is the junior partner in the Italian government, whose senior partner is the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) led by new Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.