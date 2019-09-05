Certain Italy will play important role in EU-Juncker

Brussels, September 5 - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Thursday in a letter of congratulations to new Premier Giuseppe Conte that "I am convinced that Italy will be able to play an important role in addressing European challenges" and will "live up to its responsibility as founding member of our Union". In the letter, Juncker said "the formation of the government chaired by you comes at an important time for our Union, which requires the renewed commitment of all the States. "But comfort is given by the awareness that the challenges we have in front of us - from migration to the need to ensure a sustainable development for our economies and the security of our citizens - are not an effort to be faced individually but by all, together".