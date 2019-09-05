Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

Brussels, September 5 - Italy has tapped former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) premier Paolo Gentiloni as a candidate for the European Commission, in a communication last night, sources in Brussels said Thursday. The same sources said Gentiloni was the only name to have been indicated by Rome. European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen will meet Gentiloni in Brussels Friday, sources said. Premier Giuseppe Conte's first cabinet meeting was set to ratify Gentiloni's candidacy Thursday.