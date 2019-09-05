Lucano's Riace residence ban revoked

Locri, September 5 - A court in the Calabrian town of Locri on Thursday revoked former Riace mayor Domenico Lucano's ban on residing in the coastal town where he is under investigation for alleged irregularities in the reception of the migrants for whom Riace had become famous. Lucano, once named among Fortune magazine's 50 most influential people in the world, had been keen to get home to see his ailing father. The ban was lifted on an appeal from Lucano's lawyers. "I'm happy. I'll return immediately to Riace to see my father again and my home," said Lucano. "I can finally go home," he said. Lucano's administration of the small town in the southern region of Calabria has been frequently lauded by commentators for the way migrants were integrated into the local community and made a positive contribution to it. In April it emerged that Lucano was facingf another trial regarding his administration's management of migrants in the southern town after prosecutors in Locri notified him that they have wrapped up a probe into alleged fraud and false public statements. Lucano is under investigation with nine other people in this case. Lucano was indicted along with 26 other people in a separate case and the trial started on June 11 in Locri. In March the supreme Cassation Court ruled that Lucano's ban from returning to Riace should be annulled, saying that there was no evidence to back allegations of fraud or organizing arranged marriages. However, that decision did not wipe out charges over other alleged irregularities relating to the treatment of migrants.