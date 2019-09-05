Giovedì 05 Settembre 2019 | 13:30

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Brussels
Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

 
Milan
Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

 
Brussels
Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

 
Locri
Lucano's Riace residence ban revoked

Lucano's Riace residence ban revoked

 
Brussels
Certain Italy will play important role in EU-Juncker

Certain Italy will play important role in EU-Juncker

 
Rome
Salvini probed for defaming Sea-Watch3 skipper Rackete

Salvini probed for defaming Sea-Watch3 skipper Rackete

 
Locri
Lucano's Riace residence ban revoked

Lucano's Riace residence ban revoked

 
Maputo
Pope points Mozambique youth to Eusebio, Mutola

Pope points Mozambique youth to Eusebio, Mutola

 
Trento
Woman found dead in Trentino, murder probe

Woman found dead in Trentino, murder probe

 
Trento
Woman found dead in Trentino, murder probe

Woman found dead in Trentino, murder probe

 
Milan
Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

 

Il Biancorosso

Il manager
Bari calcio, Scala: «Bene mercato, ora bisogna vincere torneo»

Bari calcio, Scala: «Bene mercato, ora bisogna vincere torneo»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatIl caso
Trani, sulla discarica un contenzioso da 25 milioni

Trani, sulla discarica un contenzioso da 25 milioni

 
BariIl caso resort
Polignano, Regione pronta a ritirare permessi a Costa Ripagnola

Polignano, Regione pronta a ritirare permessi a Costa Ripagnola

 
BrindisiLe indagini
Fasano, terzo attentato a ristoratore. Cc: abbiamo una pista, denuncia per gli omertosi

Fasano, terzo attentato a ristoratore. Cc: abbiamo una pista, denuncia per gli omertosi

 
FoggiaA Sannicandro G.
Grossista di pesce rapinato nel Foggiano: banditi via con i soldi

Grossista di pesce rapinato nel Foggiano: banditi via con i soldi

 
MateraE' ai domiciliari
Matera, aveva hashish ed eroina: preso 27enne

Matera, aveva hashish ed eroina: preso 27enne

 
TarantoDalla Polizia
Taranto, due etti di cocaina tra la biancheria: arrestato spacciatore

Taranto, due etti di cocaina tra la biancheria: arrestato spacciatore

 
LecceGiornalismo
Il caso Regeni al Festival del Mediterraneo a Otranto: ospiti i genitori

Il caso Regeni al Festival del Mediterraneo a Otranto: ospiti i genitori

 
PotenzaI funerali a Potenza
Operai morti ad Aliano, Donato e Leonardo insieme anche nel giorno dell’addio

Operai morti ad Aliano, Donato e Leonardo insieme anche nel giorno dell’addio

 

i più letti

Avvistato a Bari Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città

Bari, ecco Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città VD

Chiatona, auto si schianta contro albero: 2 morti. A Ginosa operaio Anas travolto da camion

Chiatona, auto si schianta contro albero: 2 morti. A Ginosa operaio Anas travolto da camion

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Bari, scontro tra 2 moto sul Lungomare: 3 feriti, due in codice rosso

Bari, scontro tra 2 moto sul Lungomare: 3 feriti, due in codice rosso

Governo Conte Due: ecco la carica dei ministri pugliesi e lucani. Gli auguri di Emiliano

Governo Conte Due: ecco la carica dei ministri pugliesi e lucani.
Gli auguri di Emiliano e Bardi

Rome

Salvini probed for defaming Sea-Watch3 skipper Rackete

July suit asked for 'hate-stoking' accounts to be taken down

Salvini probed for defaming Sea-Watch3 skipper Rackete

Rome, September 3 - Former interior minister and anti-migrant League party leader Matteo Salvini was placed under investigation Thursday on suspicion of defaming Carla Rackete, the German skipper of the migrant rescue NGO ship Sea-Watch3. The probe follows a complaint filed by Rackete in July. Rackete filed her suit July 12 to close Salvini's Facebook and Twitter accounts because they allegedly stoked hate against her and the Sicilian prosecutor who released her after she defied the minister's closed-ports policy, Alessandra Vella. In the suit, which attached rape threats against her from social media haters who allegedly responded to Salvini's criticism, the 31-year-old German migrant rescue ship captain argued that far-right League leader Salvini, who called her "a rich Communist scamp who shops in Portofino", spreads hatred and instigates people to commit crimes. Salvini dismissed claims, notably from 5-Star Movement (M5S) former equal opportunities cabinet secretary Vincenzo Spadafora, that his comments on Rackete were sexist, saying he would have said the same things about a man. He called on Spadafora to resign "if he can't stand being in government with dangerous male chauvinists and fascists". The anti-establishment M5S was the League's partner in Italy's first all-populist government, on which Salvini pulled the plug on August 8 after 14 months in government. Spadafora said he stood by what he said and refused to resign. Salvini reacted to Rackete's announced suit Thursday by saying "the German Communist, the one who rammed the finance guard patrol boat, has asked prosecutors to close my Facebook and Twitter pages. "There's no end to how ridiculous things can get. So can I use only Instagram now??" The city council of Paris on July 12 said Rackete and fellow Sea-Watch3 captain Pia Klemp will receive its top prize, the Grand Vermeil Medal, for saving migrants at sea. The council said the award symbolised "solidarity for the respect of human lives". It said the two charity operators were "still being prosecuted by Italian justice". Rackete is under investigation for aiding and abetting illegal immigration. Salvini said "it's not a joke. This is someone who crushed a police boat and now those guilty are the police? Just wait and see if some magistrate isn't going to probe the police now? Ramming police boats gets you prizes." "The Paris city council obviously has nothing better to do than to honor these individuals".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati