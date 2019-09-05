Pope points Mozambique youth to Eusebio, Mutola

Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission
Maputo
05 Settembre 2019
Maputo, September 5 - Pope Francis on Thursday pointed Mozambique young people to the examples of sporting legends Eusebio and Maria Mutola. Eusebio never forgot his homeland even after becoming the great Black Panther for Benfica and Portugal while Mutola kept working for Mozambique girls even after winning an Olympic 800m gold in Sydney to add to her nine world titles, the pope said.
