Giovedì 05 Settembre 2019 | 13:30

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Brussels
Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

 
Milan
Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

 
Brussels
Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

Italy taps Gentiloni for EU commission

 
Locri
Lucano's Riace residence ban revoked

Lucano's Riace residence ban revoked

 
Brussels
Certain Italy will play important role in EU-Juncker

Certain Italy will play important role in EU-Juncker

 
Rome
Salvini probed for defaming Sea-Watch3 skipper Rackete

Salvini probed for defaming Sea-Watch3 skipper Rackete

 
Locri
Lucano's Riace residence ban revoked

Lucano's Riace residence ban revoked

 
Maputo
Pope points Mozambique youth to Eusebio, Mutola

Pope points Mozambique youth to Eusebio, Mutola

 
Trento
Woman found dead in Trentino, murder probe

Woman found dead in Trentino, murder probe

 
Trento
Woman found dead in Trentino, murder probe

Woman found dead in Trentino, murder probe

 
Milan
Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

Savoini defence says Russia meet audio tape unusable

 

Il Biancorosso

Il manager
Bari calcio, Scala: «Bene mercato, ora bisogna vincere torneo»

Bari calcio, Scala: «Bene mercato, ora bisogna vincere torneo»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatIl caso
Trani, sulla discarica un contenzioso da 25 milioni

Trani, sulla discarica un contenzioso da 25 milioni

 
BariIl caso resort
Polignano, Regione pronta a ritirare permessi a Costa Ripagnola

Polignano, Regione pronta a ritirare permessi a Costa Ripagnola

 
BrindisiLe indagini
Fasano, terzo attentato a ristoratore. Cc: abbiamo una pista, denuncia per gli omertosi

Fasano, terzo attentato a ristoratore. Cc: abbiamo una pista, denuncia per gli omertosi

 
FoggiaA Sannicandro G.
Grossista di pesce rapinato nel Foggiano: banditi via con i soldi

Grossista di pesce rapinato nel Foggiano: banditi via con i soldi

 
MateraE' ai domiciliari
Matera, aveva hashish ed eroina: preso 27enne

Matera, aveva hashish ed eroina: preso 27enne

 
TarantoDalla Polizia
Taranto, due etti di cocaina tra la biancheria: arrestato spacciatore

Taranto, due etti di cocaina tra la biancheria: arrestato spacciatore

 
LecceGiornalismo
Il caso Regeni al Festival del Mediterraneo a Otranto: ospiti i genitori

Il caso Regeni al Festival del Mediterraneo a Otranto: ospiti i genitori

 
PotenzaI funerali a Potenza
Operai morti ad Aliano, Donato e Leonardo insieme anche nel giorno dell’addio

Operai morti ad Aliano, Donato e Leonardo insieme anche nel giorno dell’addio

 

i più letti

Avvistato a Bari Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città

Bari, ecco Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città VD

Chiatona, auto si schianta contro albero: 2 morti. A Ginosa operaio Anas travolto da camion

Chiatona, auto si schianta contro albero: 2 morti. A Ginosa operaio Anas travolto da camion

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Bari, scontro tra 2 moto sul Lungomare: 3 feriti, due in codice rosso

Bari, scontro tra 2 moto sul Lungomare: 3 feriti, due in codice rosso

Governo Conte Due: ecco la carica dei ministri pugliesi e lucani. Gli auguri di Emiliano

Governo Conte Due: ecco la carica dei ministri pugliesi e lucani.
Gli auguri di Emiliano e Bardi

Locri

Lucano's Riace residence ban revoked

May be able to see ailing father

Lucano's Riace residence ban revoked

Locri, September 5 - A court in the Calabrian town of Locri on Thursday revoked former Riace mayor Domenico Lucano's ban on residing in the coastal town where he is under investigation for alleged irregularities in the reception of the migrants for whom Riace had become famous. Lucano, once named among Fortune magazine's 50 most influential people in the world, had been keen to get home to see his ailing father. The ban was lifted on an appeal from Lucano's lawyers. Lucano's administration of the small town in the southern region of Calabria has been frequently lauded by commentators for the way migrants were integrated into the local community and made a positive contribution to it. In April it emerged that Lucano was facingf another trial regarding his administration's management of migrants in the southern town after prosecutors in Locri notified him that they have wrapped up a probe into alleged fraud and false public statements. Lucano is under investigation with nine other people in this case. Lucano was indicted along with 26 other people in a separate case and the trial started on June 11 in Locri. In March the supreme Cassation Court ruled that Lucano's ban from returning to Riace should be annulled, saying that there was no evidence to back allegations of fraud or organizing arranged marriages. However, that decision did not wipe out charges over other alleged irregularities relating to the treatment of migrants.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati